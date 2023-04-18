Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tussle over Attingal bypass: Temple authorities file case against NHAI in Kerala

Contempt of court case filed alleges NHAI encroached on temple land without consent

Published: 18th April 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The tiff between the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Thiruvarattukavu Devi temple authorities over the construction of the Attingal bypass as part of the Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam NH-66 project has taken a new turn with the temple authorities filing a contempt of court case against the NHAI.

The temple authorities filed a case in the High Court on April 3 alleging that the NHAI violated the HC order by encroaching on the temple land without their consent.

The tussle between the two groups started months ago when new the alignment of the Attingal bypass including the temple land located near Kollampuzha was proposed. The temple authorities argued that the NHAI changed its earlier alignment plan and deliberately included the temple land. They said that the 716-year-old temple holds historical importance and should be preserved. The temple authorities filed a petition in the High Court regarding this last year and the HC ordered a stay on taking over the land on August 29, 2022.

However, the court vacated the order later and allowed the NHAI to take over the land on the premises of the temple. But the court had also directed the NHAI to conduct a site visit and take the temple officials into confidence. 

Now, the temple authorities came out against the NHAI after its officials initiated the process to acquire the temple land by demolishing its compound wall and cutting down the trees on March 22 without prior information. 

According to the petitioner, the damage that will be caused to the temple structures will destroy its sanctity. The destruction of ‘Kannimoola’, which is an auspicious point of the temple, will amount to the mutilation of the limbs of the deity itself. The petitioner also alleged that the NHAI had changed the alignment three times earlier, yielding to the pleasure of influential persons. 

Meanwhile, the NHAI will give its reply to the legal notice soon, pointing out that it has done nothing illegal and acted only as per the project’s proposal. “We received the legal notice. We will give a reply soon and proceed further based on the court’s direction,” said  P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Turn of events

  • The HC had ordered a stay on taking over the temple land last year
  • The court vacated the order later and allowed the NHAI to take over the land after conducting site visit
  • Temple authorities came out against the NHAI after its officials initiated the process to acquire the temple land without prior information
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Thiruvarattukavu Devi temple
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp