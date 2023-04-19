Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM criticises Union government for defaulting its share in social security payment

The CM said the distribution for January and February months was progressing.

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the union government for defaulting its share in the social security payment. The CM said the centre has  defaulted Rs 463.96 crore even as the state government is facing a financial crisis.

The CM said the distribution for January and February months was progressing. The  government sanctioned Rs 750,78,79,300 for payment to 5020611 beneficiaries in January and Rs 753,13,99,300 for 50,35,946 beneficiaries in February. The second Pinarayi  government had sanctioned Rs 16,730.67 crore for social security pension distribution so far.

The social security pension scheme has 52,17,642 beneficiaries in five categories. Of them, 6,88,329 people are eligible for central share. The centre’s share in old age pension (for people aged above 80 years) is Rs 500 and Rs 200 for those up to the age of 80. The centre’s share in disability pension and widow pension is Rs 300. The state government is giving Rs 1,600 to all beneficiaries.

