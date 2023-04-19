Milma starts image makeover to challenge other dairies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milma has started a rebranding initiative to challenge the arrival of milk federations from other states. Milma aims to bring an image makeover of the brand by bringing uniformity in packaging, design and product quality. The immediate challenge came from the Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation which started the sale of liquid milk in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

He asked the dairy major to give due attention to product diversification and expansion of the marketing network as part of the rebranding exercise to meet the demands of the day.

“The brand Milma has a preeminent position in the lives of Keralites. There will hardly be any Malayali who does not consume one or the other product of Milma in daily life. Milma enjoys immense credibility. Based on this firm trust, you should strive to present Milma’s products to meet the demands of our time,” he said.

The government has been making effective interventions in the dairy sector considering the nutritional value of milk and the livelihood its production provides to a large section of people.

These initiatives were aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in milk production while ensuring remunerative prices for farmers. When the price of milk was revised recently it was promised that 85 per cent of the revenue accruing from the hike went to farmers, he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani presided over the function. She said the project aims to firm up Milma’s position as the market leader.

“The deficit in milk production at the national level has also affected Kerala. The government and Milma are implementing various projects to increase milk production in the state,” she added. Transport Minister Antony Raju unveiled a short video featuring the mascot ‘Milma Girl’

