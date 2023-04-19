Nayana case: Medical team to file report in 30 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical board formed in connection with the probe into the suspicious death of young film maker Nayana Surya held its first meeting on Tuesday. The meeting attended by an eight-member medical team comprising forensic surgeons, pathologists and psychiatrists received the documents pertaining to the case from the crime branch officials. Forensic report, pathology result, chemical examination report, FIR, inquest report etc. were handed over to the board.

The board, headed by Dr Gujral P B, chief consultant of forensic medicine and police surgeon, will file a detailed final report within 30 days. During the meeting, the crime branch officer reportedly said no evidence of murder was collected so far.

The injury marks on Nayana’s body were also observed to be not fatal and it was decided to check whether the death could be due to myocardial infarction.

Nayana, who had assisted Lenin Rajendran, was found dead at a rented house near Althara Junction in 2019.

