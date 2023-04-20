Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

58-year-old gets five-year jail for abusing minor in Thiruvananthapuram

The survivor took her sister along and fled the scene, and told the ordeal to her mother.

Published: 20th April 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 11:57 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The special fast track court in Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a man to five years in jail for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl. The convicted is Christopher, 58, of Adimalathura. Judge Aaj Sudarsan also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. 

The abuse incident happened in 2020. Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the case against Christopher is that he took the girl and her sister to his house claiming to be their father’s friend and molested one of them after taking her to his room. When she cried, he gave her some money and told her to buy sweets from a nearby shop. 

The survivor took her sister along and fled the scene, and told the ordeal to her mother. When the family members rushed to Christopher’s residence, he did not bother to meet them. They then lodged a complaint with the Vizhinjam police. 

