Kerala CM irked by slow pace of government officials to process files

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing displeasure over the slow pace in processing of files by government officials, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to them to deal with each file before them with a ‘humanitarian mindset’. He was addressing a meeting of officials of the government secretariat, ranking from under secretary to special secretary, here on Wednesday.

Stating that each file had a human life in it, Pinarayi said the government officials had the power to decide whether it should perish or thrive. “Some files can perish with the very first note of an official, but the official can also give life to a dying file. Such revived files have the lives of many people linked to them,” Pinarayi said.

“In the colonial era, there was a practice to retain the problems of the people without resolving them, citing technical reasons. This attitude should change completely,’’ he said.

The chief minister said lack of coordinated action between various departments is a major drawback of the existing government system in the state. Only a change in this situation could facilitate the effective implementation of welfare measures, he said.

Pinarayi reminded bureaucrats that they were responsible for ensuring better services to the people. The administrative mechanism would become completely people-friendly if there was absolute dedication and involvement by government employees, he said.

