Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM irked by slow pace of government officials to process files

The chief minister said lack of coordinated action between various departments is a major drawback of the existing government system in the state.

Published: 20th April 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing displeasure over the slow pace in processing of files by government officials, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to them to deal with each file before them with a ‘humanitarian mindset’. He was addressing a meeting of officials of the government secretariat, ranking from under secretary to special secretary, here on Wednesday. 

Stating that each file had a human life in it, Pinarayi said the government officials had the power to decide whether it should perish or thrive. “Some files can perish with the very first note of an official, but the official can also give life to a dying file. Such revived files have the lives of many people linked to them,” Pinarayi said. 

“In the colonial era, there was a practice to retain the problems of the people without resolving them, citing technical reasons. This attitude should change completely,’’ he said. 

The chief minister said lack of coordinated action between various departments is a major drawback of the existing government system in the state. Only a change in this situation could facilitate the effective implementation of welfare measures, he said.

Pinarayi reminded bureaucrats that they were responsible for ensuring better services to the people. The administrative mechanism would become completely people-friendly if there was absolute dedication and involvement by government employees, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan processing of files
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp