Newborn baby sold for Rs 3 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram; health minister seeks report 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple sold their newborn baby for Rs 3 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram. A native of Pozhiyoor delivered the baby at the Women and Children Hospital in Thycaud on April 7. She allegedly sold the baby to a childless couple in Karamana on April 10.

The police launched an investigation based on the reports from Special Branch. The woman who bought the baby allegedly admitted to buying the child. She also said money was given for pregnancy care and medicines.

The police are on the lookout for the original parents of the baby. The baby is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Council in Thycaud.

The health minister Veena George sought a report from the director of health services on the incident.

