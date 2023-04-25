Left could merge movements with struggle against imperialism: Karat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Kerala, the left was able to merge movements for renaissance and social reform with the struggle against imperialism and feudalism, said veteran CPM leader Prakash Karat at the 100-year celebration of Vaikom Satyagraha organised by the AKG study Congress. Karat noted the important role played by caste organisations in raising awareness among the masses.

He further explained that in the later stages of the struggle, these organisations recognised the oppression of people across classes and joined hands with the fight against imperialism.

“In the Vaikom struggle, Congress compromised and agreed to close one road for the caste Hindus. Gandhi had a soft stance toward the princely rulers. E V Ramaswami Naicker who played an important role in the struggle revolted against this and called it a betrayal. Later he quit the Congress party,” he said and added that Congress was of the view that the anti-caste struggle will weaken the independent struggle.

He credited the success of the social reform movement and the renaissance to the left in Kerala but warned that the Hindutva ideology is now trying to undermine these achievements. Leaders M V Govindan, Kanam Rajendran, Thomas Isaac, and Sunil Ilayidom, also spoke at the event.

