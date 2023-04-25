Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PM Modi’s visit: Train regulations for April 25 in Kerala

Train No 06423 Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Unreserved Express Special will be short-terminated at Kazhakuttam.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway has made major changes to the passenger entry to Thiruvananthapuram Central and train arrival/departure in connection with the visit of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the Vande Bharat train on Tuesday. The passengers will be allowed entry/exit through Second Entry (Power House Road) at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Additional booking counters and ATVMs will be operated at the second entry for the convenience of passengers. Seven trains will begin or end the trip at Kochuveli station.

The trains short terminated at the Kochuveli station are Train No 16341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express; Train No 16303 Ernakulam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad Express; Train No 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express; Train No 12623 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Mail; Train No 16344 Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express.

Trains such as Train No 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express and Train No 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central-MGR Chennai Central Mail will originate from Kochuveli.  Train No 06430 Nagercoil Junction-Kochuveli Express Special leaving Nagercoil Junction will be short-terminated at Nemom.

Train No 06423 Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Unreserved Express Special will be short-terminated at Kazhakuttam. Train No 06424 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kollam Junction Unreserved Special will originate from Kazhakuttam (at 6.20pm) instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Train No 06429 Kochuveli-Nagercoil Express Special will commence service from Neyyatinkara (at 2.30pm) instead of Kochuveli.  Train No 16823 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Ananthapuri Express will be regulated between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central. Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Pune Daily Express will be regulated between Nagercoil Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Traffic restrictions
T’Puram:  Traffic restriction has been put in place in the city on Tuesday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7am to 2pm from Shanghumugham domestic terminal and along All Saints-Chakkai-Pettah- Pattoor-Asan Square-Panchapura-RBI-Bakery Junction-Panavila-Model School Junction-Aristo Junction-Thampanoor stretch. Similarly, restrictions will also be enforced along Bakery Junction-Vanross Junction-Jacob’s Junction-Central Stadium stretch during the same time.

The vehicles arriving in connection with the PM’s programme at the Thampanoor Central Railway Station should park at Manjalikulam ground, Swathi Thirunal Music College premise, Chalai Government Boys HSS and Chalai Government HS. The vehicles arriving in connection with the Central Stadium programme should park at the Sanskrit College premise, Kerala University campus, Palayam LMS ground or Kowdiar Salvation Army school ground.

No parking areas
Vehicles arriving in connection with the programmes should not be parked on the byroads or the main thoroughfares. Vehicles parked defying rules will be removed using recovery vehicles, the police have warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Train regulations
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp