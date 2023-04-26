By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after Prime Minister’s return, the ruling CPM took a dig at Narendra Modi for his remarks about the gold smuggling in Kerala, by pointing out that Gujarat reports more gold smuggling cases than Kerala. When the gold smuggling incident was noticed, the Kerala government had asked for an investigation by the Central agencies, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference.

“If the Central agencies failed to nab the persons who sent the gold and the receivers, it is not the fault of the state government. Now the Central agencies had even backtracked from confiscating the property of one of the prime accused Swapna Suresh,” he said.

Govindan also claimed that if it was not in Kerala the PM could not walk freely in the streets. “Modi’s visit has not created any ripples in the state. The hype was created by the media. The present BJP government is no better than the former Congress governments in the matter of development projects.

Many railway projects were not started even after they were announced years ago. The Central government agreed to the NH projects only after the state government gave the assurance that it will give money for land acquisition. They had cut the share of project allocation for the employment scheme, MGNREGA. The Central share in the social security project is minimal,” he added.

The CPM also questioned BJP’s claim on the success in the north-eastern states in the last assembly election. “In Christian majority states like Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya the BJP has 12, one and two MLAs respectively,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after Prime Minister’s return, the ruling CPM took a dig at Narendra Modi for his remarks about the gold smuggling in Kerala, by pointing out that Gujarat reports more gold smuggling cases than Kerala. When the gold smuggling incident was noticed, the Kerala government had asked for an investigation by the Central agencies, said CPM state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference. “If the Central agencies failed to nab the persons who sent the gold and the receivers, it is not the fault of the state government. Now the Central agencies had even backtracked from confiscating the property of one of the prime accused Swapna Suresh,” he said. Govindan also claimed that if it was not in Kerala the PM could not walk freely in the streets. “Modi’s visit has not created any ripples in the state. The hype was created by the media. The present BJP government is no better than the former Congress governments in the matter of development projects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Many railway projects were not started even after they were announced years ago. The Central government agreed to the NH projects only after the state government gave the assurance that it will give money for land acquisition. They had cut the share of project allocation for the employment scheme, MGNREGA. The Central share in the social security project is minimal,” he added. The CPM also questioned BJP’s claim on the success in the north-eastern states in the last assembly election. “In Christian majority states like Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya the BJP has 12, one and two MLAs respectively,” he said.