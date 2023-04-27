Action plan to make Kerala a total waste-free state by March 2024

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to launch a year-long campaign to transform Kerala into a waste-free state. The high-level meeting chaired by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh has come up with elaborate plans to make Kerala a waste-free state by March 31, 2024. The meeting attended by Health Minister Veena George, chief secretary V P Joy, additional chief secretaries V Venu, Sarada Muralidharan, and Navakeralam Coordinator T N Seema has decided to complete the first phase of the activities of the campaign by June 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheeshan will hold online meetings with the representatives of local bodies to sensitise them on the importance of environment protection and scientific handling of waste.

The government is planning to launch extensive activities to make all government offices in the state garbage free. The plan is to declare all government offices as green offices on June 5. The meeting has also decided to hand over non-biodegradable waste generated at government offices to Haritha Karma Sena and the offices will be paying user fees for the services provided by the HKS.

Every government office will have a green protocol officer and source-level waste management facilities will be set up in the offices to ensure the scientific handling of organic waste.

