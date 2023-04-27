Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Forest dept inquiry into sloth bear’s death frozen as NGOs approach Kerala High Court

PFA’s Sreedevi S Kartha confirmed to TNIE that they had approached the High Court where they had filed an interlocutory application.

Published: 27th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Contrary to the earlier claims of the forest minister A K Saseendran, the department-level inquiry into the death of a sloth bear that happened last Thursday at Vellanad has been frozen. This comes after two animal welfare groups, People for Animals (PFA) and Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy (WEFAA), approached the High Court on Wednesday.

Following the preliminary level report submitted by the Divisional Forest Officer, K I Pradeep Kumar, who was at the spot, Saseendran had sought a  detailed report from Ganga Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), who is also the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW). The preliminary report criticised the forest department officials for the drowning of the male sloth bear which was aged between 9 - 15 years. 

Saseendran told TNIE on Wednesday that there is no point in getting the report as two NGOs have approached the High Court demanding action against the erring officials who were in the rescue mission that proved to be futile.

“Since the NGOs have approached the High Court demanding action against the rescue team, the departmental level inquiry is not required. Now let’s see what the High  Court says about what led to the death of the sloth bear”, said Saseendran.

PFA's Sreedevi S Kartha confirmed to TNIE that they had approached the High Court where they had filed an interlocutory application.

