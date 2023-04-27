Psychologist in Kerala found guilty of sexual abuse

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast track court in Thiruvananthapuram has found psychologist Dr K Gireesh, 59, guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy. Judge Aaj Sudarshan said the charges against the psychologist were proven to be true and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said Gireesh was charged with abusing the boy who had approached him for treatment. The boy had mental issues and was abused during a period of two years at the private clinic of the doctor, who was then an assistant professor in the Health Department.

After the abuse, the boy’s mental condition worsened. However, he did not reveal the ordeal to anyone as he was threatened by the doctor. The boy was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital. It was while recording the boy’s case history that the doctors came to know about the abuse.

Last year, the court had sentenced the doctor to six years of imprisonment after convicting him in a Pocso case for sexually abusing another boy. However, he later managed to obtain bail from the High Court.

