Tourism department plans Rs 93 crore facelift for Kovalam, to launch glass bridge 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam -- the iconic international tourist destination severely ravaged by sea erosion -- is all set to get a fresh lease of life with the tourism department gearing up to re-brand and re-launch the destination as a prime beach tourism hub of Kerala.

The department has decided to develop Kovalam and its adjacent beaches for which it has sought the support of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The tourism department jointly with the KIIFB is planning to implement a development project worth Rs 93 crores to give a major facelift to the destination which has lost its glory.

As part of the project, the department is planning to construct the first-of-its-kind cable-stayed glass bridge connecting the Light House beach and IB beach. According to officials, the bridge which will perch above the ocean will act as a walkway for visitors to reach the IB beach from the Light House beach. Currently, both beach has no direct connectivity.

In addition, the project also proposes the construction of an interconnecting bridge between the two rocks at Edakkallu in Kovalam. The project also moots the construction of a boat jetty at Edakkallu to facilitate water sports.

“In the past, all development projects were launched at Kovalam in a phased manner and many of them didn’t work out. This time, we have chalked out a comprehensive plan which will be executed in a single phase. Our aim is to transform and re-launch the destination as a major beach tourism hub. We are connecting the multiple beaches in the area. The Adimalathura beach will also be attached to the destination,” said a tourism department official.

Earlier, the tourism department had tasked the harbour engineering department to come up with a beach protection plan. However, it remained a non-starter due to the high project cost. “The government has decided to go ahead with the current development project. Diaphragm walls will be constructed to protect all the construction activities at the beach as part of this,” said an official attached to the project.

The renovation of Anantha Park at Hawa beach, infrastructural development of the Light House and Hawa beach, renovation of the existing walkway, construction of the diaphragm wall, a sewage treatment plant, a toilet block and the development of Adimalathura beach have been planned. The department has roped in WAPCOS Ltd as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project.

The department has also set aside Rs 4 crore for acquiring land for constructing an administrative block and more amenities for the tourists. The plan is to acquire the land belonging to the city corporation. The project also proposes an administrative block with a first aid room, a CCTV room, a controlling officer room, a rest room and amenity centre, a children’s play area, and a resting place.

First of its kind

The cable-stayed glass bridge which will perch above the ocean will act as a walkway for visitors to reach the IB beach from the Light House beach

Currently, both beach has no direct connectivity

The project also proposes construction of an interconnecting bridge between the two rocks at Edakkallu in Kovalam.

It also moots the construction of a boat jetty at Edakkallu to facilitate water sports

