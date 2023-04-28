Sudhakaran’s absence at UDF meeting irks allies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF allies expressed their displeasure over the absence of state Congress president K Sudhakaran at the UDF meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Apart from UDF convener M M Hassan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, only Ramesh Chennithala was present from the Congress party. The leaders who attended the meeting demanded a judicial probe into the AI camera scam.

A leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that he was busy in Kannur attending party programmes. This obviously did not go down well with the allies. With another senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy away in Bengaluru for medical treatment, he has not been attending the UDF meeting of late.

Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan too was away in Kozhikode. RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John was in Kannur. IUML was represented by P K Kunhalikutty, MLA, E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, and state general secretary P M A Salam.

