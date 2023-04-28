Thalassery hosts first T20 women’s cricket carnival in memory of Kodiyeri

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thalassery, also known as the city of “three Cs” in the state - cricket, cake, and circus, is hosting the first Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial All Kerala  Women’s T20 cricket tournament, thanks to the support of late CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s family. The championship is being held at Conor Vayal stadium, the birthplace of cricket in the state, and features eight clubs from the state selected through auction. The final match will take place on Saturday. The tournament is  being supported by the Kannur district cricket association, BK 55 Cricket Club and Tellicherry Town Cricket Club.

What makes this tournament interesting is that all the umpires, scorers, managers, and coordinators are women, making it an example of women’s empowerment.  According to Niketha Ramankutty, the India South Zone selection committee chairperson and Kerala Cricket Association(KCA) women selection committee chairperson, the tournament showcases the pool of talent Kerala has, and catching them young will lead to more women donning Indian colours.

“Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial All Kerala Women’s T20  tournament is all about women empowerment. There should be more tournaments at all levels as competition brings out the best. It’s not the prize money, it’s the appreciation that will bring confidence”, said Niketha. She further added that there should be more tournaments at all levels as competition brings out the best.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the KCA joint secretary, is spearheading the tournament, and it is the first time the state is hosting a T20 women’s cricket championship.  “All the eight cricket club members are staying under one roof making it much more than a cricketing fest.

Every day, we have been giving the team members motivation classes, yoga, Zumba, and more. After the day’s match, the players come out with cultural programmes where they have proved that they are not only cricketers, but excellent artists”, said  Bineesh Kodiyeri. Next year, the organisers have decided to invite franchisees. This year’s tournament expenses of Rs 12 lakhs have been borne by Bineesh. The winners will walk away with Rs 30, 000 each.

