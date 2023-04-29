Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Encroachments at Kunjalumoodu in Trivandrum evicted

He said that the street vendors who have licences from the City Corporation were spared from the drive. 

The health squad with the help of police removing encroachments  at Kunjaloomoodu on Peroorkada-Karmana road on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The health squad under the City Corporation on Friday evicted and removed encroachments that were disrupting traffic at Kunjalumoodu on the busy Poojapuram-Karamana stretch. As many as 12 shops including a workshop, and a furniture shop were removed by the health squad with the help of the police. The drive which began at 9am in the morning went on till 1pm. 

“There have been several complaints and we have slapped several notices asking them to remove the shops. The shops were located close to the road and people often park their vehicles on the road for going to these shops causing traffic disruption. Recently an accident also happened,” said health inspector Shaji M S, Thirumala Health Circle. The squad towed away several vehicles parked by the workshop encroaching on public space. 

“We relocated their shops away from the road and footpaths and there were few vendors who were on the official list of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). We will continue the drive,” said Shaji M S.

