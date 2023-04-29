Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala woman buys baby as she cannot conceive, gets booked

The woman was in financial distress and her husband had left her when she was pregnant.

Published: 29th April 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The woman from Karamana, who was booked for taking possession of a newborn by paying its biological mother, told the police that she took the extreme step due to her inability to bear a child. 

The woman told Thampanoor police on Friday during questioning that her first marriage ended in divorce as she could not deliver a child. She met the biological mother of the child when she came to her house to sell clothes.

The woman was in financial distress and her husband had left her when she was pregnant. As the woman told the Karamana native about her issues, she agreed to take care of the child. The Karamana native had allegedly paid Rs 3 lakh to the child’s biological mother. The police said the woman told them that a part of the cash was taken on loan from Kudumbashree. 

“The pregnant woman had financial issues and the Karamana native promised her cash to settle her problems. In return she asked for the possession of the child,” said police sources.

