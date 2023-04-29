PTP Nagar residents in Trivandrum gasp for fresh air 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several families residing at PTP Nagar – a major residential area in the capital – have been gasping for fresh air for the past six weeks as smoke continues to emanate from the huge heap of garbage dumped at a quarry located near their houses.

Apprehensions and concerns of the families residing at Quarry Lane in the PTP Nagar over health are growing. Even the heavy summer showers failed to put an end to the billowing of smoke from the waste allegedly dumped to landfill the quarry. The families have no other way but to keep their windows and ventilations shut to keep themselves safe from the smoke.

The residents allege that the landfilling and burning of waste is happening with the consent of the authorities. “My 80-year-old mother has fallen ill after inhaling the smoke. Cough and wheezing have worsened,” said Viswam J, who resides at a rental house near the dump. “Even I am having health issues and we have been raising complaints but the authorities are yet to take any measures.

I have no other choice but to move out of this place,” he added. The local residents allege that the owner is trying to landfill the area. “They have been dumping waste here for several years now and gradually the frequency of dumping increased. We seriously doubt this is happening with the consent of the authorities. They dumped a truckload of plastic cables and set fire to the dump which went out of control.

The fire department and corporation authorities came here to douse the fire and it took several days to put it out,” said Thomas K, who has been living here for the past 18 years. “I am a retired person and I cannot move out of this place. We want the authorities to act,” he added. Ward councillor V G Giri Kumar said the authorities are keenly watching the dump site. “It took three days to douse the fire and the owner of the quarry says they don’t know who set the fire. Even after dumping sand, smoke is coming out,” said the councillor.

Geetha Jayashankar, another resident, said, “We have become more alert and CCTVs have been installed. We want an end to this. Children and pet animals too suffer because of environmental pollution,” she added. An official of the Sasthamangalam health circle said they have given a report to the higher authorities to take necessary action.

