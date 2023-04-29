Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ravi Varma’s 2 rare paintings to be unveiled at  Kilimanoor Palace

The meeting will be presided over by Union minister V Muraleedharan. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two rare original paintings by renowned artist Raja Ravi Varma –The Parsi Lady, which was his last unfinished painting and a portrait of Thrikketa Thirunal Uma Amma Thampuratti – will be unveiled at Kilimanoor Palace on Saturday. The art fraternity is all set to celebrate the 175th birth anniversary of the world-renowned artist on Saturday.

In an effort to pay tribute to the legend, the Kilimanoor Palace Trust has planned year-long celebrations in different parts of the world in association with various other organisations. On Saturday, the morning session will commence with a floral offering at Raja Ravi Varma Chitrashala around 10.30am. 

Artists who pursue various art forms will be felicitated at the gathering. A major event of the day would be the unveiling of two rare original paintings by Raja Ravi Varma. 

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, will be the chief guest at the public meeting to begin at 3.30pm. The meeting will be presided over by Union minister V Muraleedharan. 

The evening session will have cultural programmes. There will also be a dance tribute based on Ravi Varma’s rare poems. A violin concert by renowned violinist Harishankar S Varma will add charm to the evening.

“The event is just the curtain raiser for the year-long celebrations across the world,” said Ramavarma Thampuran, general secretary of the Kilimanoor Palace Trust. 

