Sabarimala airport: Hindu Aikya Vedi alleges foul play

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed airport in Erumeli, near Sabarimala, continues to be plagued by controversy with Hindu organisations questioning the state government’s planned land dealings with the Believers Eastern Church. While the Hindu Aikya Vedi threatened legal action over the land transactions, former VHP leader Pratheesh Vishwanath warned against attempts to make Sabarimala a tourist centre.

The civil aviation ministry on April 13 informed the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) of its clearance for the airport site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while welcoming the decision, that will pave the way for a fifth airport in the state, tweeted that it was ‘great news for tourism and especially spiritual tourism’.

The ownership of Cheruvally estate, where the proposed site is located, and the parcel of land owned by Erumeli Paschim Devaswom, within the estate, could prove to be a thorn in the flesh of the government.

Even as LDF, UDF and BJP remain tight-lipped on the issue, Aikya Vedi spokesperson R V Babu told TNIE that the organisation will take legal action based on the advice it receives.

“The land belongs to the government. Harrisons Malayalam had sold the estate to the Believers Church after the end of its lease period. It will be unacceptable if the government buys its own land from the Church. Moreover, former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan has said there is land belonging to the Erumeli devaswom within the estate. It cannot be acquired for the airport,” he said.

Pratheesh said Sabarimala is not a tourist centre. “There are certain customs surrounding the hill shrine. Pilgrims should climb the hills or employ the service of dolly carriers,” he said. With ownership of the land yet to be decided by courts, how could it be developed for the airport? he said.

“Besides, the airport land should not include the poonkavanam. If there is obscurity on the issue we will approach the central government, the prime minister’s office, and the environment and aviation ministries,” he added. The legal battle over ownership of the land is ongoing between the state government and the Believers Church.

