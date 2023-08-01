CM to launch LEAP membership card, open renovated KSUM headquarters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch a statewide membership card of LEAP (Launch, Empower, Accelerate, Prosper) Coworks and open its refurbished headquarters in the state capital on Tuesday so as to accelerate the growth of the ecosystem in a way that bolsters socio-economic development.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the launch of a statewide membership card of LEAP Coworks and also the opening of renovated headquarters of KSUM at 11 AM in Thejaswini Building at Technopark Phase 1.

The pioneering initiative comes as part of the government’s mission to transform industry incubators into co-working spaces to provide further impetus to innovation and collaboration for a successful startup ecosystem. For this, KSUM is engaged in transforming its incubation centres, partner incubation centres and IEDC-owned incubation centres into a vibrant co-working space called LEAP Coworks.

As part of this ambitious programme, the new KSUM headquarters in Technopark will be rebranded as LEAP Coworks space. By this move, KSUM expects to provide standardised co-working spaces across the state for startups.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambikacreate an environment that nurtures innovation encourages networking and facilitates the success of startups and entrepreneurs. “This statewide rebranding will reflect our mission better to provide comprehensive support and resources to startups and entrepreneurs in Kerala,” he added.

The LEAP Coworks space will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-designed workspaces and meeting rooms, besides high-speed internet connectivity and other essential amenities required for a productive work environment.

