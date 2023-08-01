NHAI gives in-principle approval to road linking Vizhinjam port to NH

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Vizhinjam port’s commissioning set for May 2024, the development of road connectivity from the port to NH 66 has taken a significant step forward. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given in-principle approval to the design proposed by the concessionaire, Adani Group, in the first week of July.

The Adani Group has devised a quarter-trumpet-shaped road to prevent traffic congestion at the junction where the port road connects to NH 66. This design was necessary as the proposed outer ring road would also intersect at the same location where NH meets the port approach road.

While the NHAI has approved the design with a few minor adjustments, they have instructed the Adani Group to submit detailed drawings of the connectivity road for final approval. Once these drawings receive NHAI’s endorsement, the Adani Group can proceed with floating a tender for the project. According to sources within the Adani Group, the detailed drawings are expected to be submitted to the NHAI after two weeks. After final approval, the construction can commence within two to three months. The Adani Group will fully fund the project, estimated to cost between Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore.

The land acquisition is also taking place under the aegis of the district administration.”We have given approval to the initial drawings of the proposed road connection from the port road to NH 66. However, we have suggested some designs, and they were approved with the updated design. So we have asked them to come up with detailed drawings. We will look into it and give the final approval if the design matches the Indian Road Congress,” said a senior NHAI official.

The project involves constructing a two-kilometre, four-lane road to connect the port with NH-66. Two bridges along the route have already been completed, while the approach road is still under construction and requires a special design to alleviate traffic congestion at NH 66, particularly as the Mukkola-Karode road is already open to traffic. The road will also provide access for vehicles from the port to the proposed outer ring road and NH 66.

The primary goal of the project is to enhance connectivity in the port area, enabling smooth commutation for trucks and other heavy vehicles. The project will be executed in Mulloor ward, which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits.

Regarding the social impact of the project, a Social Impact Assessment report was prepared by the district administration last year. According to the report, 29 families, including 39 owners of private plots, will be affected by the proposed land acquisition for the road connectivity project.

Approximately 42 cents of land in Vizhinjam village and Neyyattinkara taluk are being acquired for the project, and 78 trees of nine different varieties will have to be felled.

Provide aid first

SIA report recommends commencing construction after acquiring land and providing compensation to those who lose their land, buildings, and agricultural plots

The compensation process is expected to begin soon as the land acquisition proceedings near completion

