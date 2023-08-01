Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NHAI gives in-principle approval to road linking Vizhinjam port to NH

The project involves constructing a two-kilometre, four-lane road to connect the port with NH-66.

Published: 01st August 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam International Seaport. (Photo | Express)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Vizhinjam port’s commissioning set for May 2024, the development of road connectivity from the port to NH 66 has taken a significant step forward. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given in-principle approval to the design proposed by the concessionaire, Adani Group, in the first week of July. 

The Adani Group has devised a quarter-trumpet-shaped road to prevent traffic congestion at the junction where the port road connects to NH 66. This design was necessary as the proposed outer ring road would also intersect at the same location where NH meets the port approach road.  

While the NHAI has approved the design with a few minor adjustments, they have instructed the Adani Group to submit detailed drawings of the connectivity road for final approval. Once these drawings receive NHAI’s endorsement, the Adani Group can proceed with floating a tender for the project. According to sources within the Adani Group, the detailed drawings are expected to be submitted to the NHAI after two weeks. After final approval, the construction can commence within two to three months. The Adani Group will fully fund the project, estimated to cost between Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore.

The land acquisition is also taking place under the aegis of the district administration.”We have given approval to the initial drawings of the proposed road connection from the port road to NH 66.  However, we have suggested some designs, and they were approved with the updated design. So we have asked them to come up with detailed drawings. We will look into it and give the final approval if the design matches the Indian Road Congress,” said a senior NHAI official.

The project involves constructing a two-kilometre, four-lane road to connect the port with NH-66. Two bridges along the route have already been completed, while the approach road is still under construction and requires a special design to alleviate traffic congestion at NH 66, particularly as the Mukkola-Karode road is already open to traffic. The road will also provide access for vehicles from the port to the proposed outer ring road and NH 66. 

The primary goal of the project is to enhance connectivity in the port area, enabling smooth commutation for trucks and other heavy vehicles. The project will be executed in Mulloor ward, which falls under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits.

Regarding the social impact of the project, a Social Impact Assessment report was prepared by the district administration last year.  According to the report, 29 families, including 39 owners of private plots, will be affected by the proposed land acquisition for the road connectivity project. 

Approximately 42 cents of land in Vizhinjam village and Neyyattinkara taluk are being acquired for the project, and 78 trees of nine different varieties will have to be felled. 

Provide aid first

  • SIA report recommends commencing construction after acquiring land and providing compensation to those who lose their land, buildings, and agricultural plots
  • The compensation process is expected to begin soon as the land acquisition proceedings near completion
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highways Authority of IndiaAdani GroupVizhinjam Port
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp