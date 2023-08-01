Technical snag in two Air India Express flights; one makes precautionary landing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Air India Express flights developed a technical snag, triggering panic among the passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Monday. However, the passengers are safe. Both flights departed from the airport in the evening to their respective destinations after repair.

In the first incident, an Air India Express flight ( IX 613) from Tiruchirapalli airport to Sharjah with 161 passengers on board made a precautionary landing in Thiruvananthapuram due to a suspected gear malfunction at 12.01 PM.

In the second incident, the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain Air India Express flight (IX573) with 180 passengers on board, which was about to take off at 11.06 AM, abandoned its takeoff due to technical reasons on the runway itself and returned to Bay 43.

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilots of the flights alerted the emergency control room. According to airport officials, it was a safe landing. The passengers of the IX573 flight said that they heard a sound when the flight was moving on the runway just before take-off following which the flight returned to the bay.

The IX 613 Aircraft experienced a technical snag while flying after it took off from the Tiruchirapalli airport around 11.15 AM. The flight was scheduled to land at Sharjah Airport around 3 PM. It is suspected that the hydraulic gear of the aircraft malfunctioned. The flight crew decided to land in Thiruvananthapuram as it is the safest airport for emergency landings in the state. The airport authorities cleared the runway prior to the safe landing.

After landing, the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge of the airport. The flights have been shifted to the Air India Express hangar unit for repair. The passengers on both flights were told to remain in the Security Hold Area. Later, the IX 573 departed with the passengers at 5.20 PM and the IX 613 departed at 6.41 PM.

Earlier this year, a Dammam-bound flight from Kozhikode was diverted to the state capital due to a suspected tail strike at the runway while taking off. After two hours of mid-air scare, the Air India Express flight ( IX385) from Kozhikode to Dammam, with 176 passengers and six crew members on board, made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram.

