Hope Homes for child patients at RCC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hope Homes, a home away from home for families affected by paediatric cancer, has opened its sixth home at Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram. The facility will provide holistic support and care to children and their families undergoing cancer treatment at RCC (Regional Cancer Centre).

Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the facility on Monday. “It has an array of specialised facilities, including medical guidance, counselling, vehicle services, nutrition support, infection-free accommodation, and a dedicated playing area for the young fighters,” said a statement.

MLA V K Prasanth flagged off the new vehicle gifted to the home by Dubai-based Al Murshidi Group. The function was attended by Dr Sajeed Rahuman, Additional Director of RCC, and ward councillor Johnson Joseph.

For details, contact: 9699694969, 7902444450.

