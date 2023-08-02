KMML bags Rs 105-crore order from defence sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has bagged an order worth J105 crore from the defence sector. This is the biggest order the organisation has received in recent times.

The order is to supply titanium sponges for the production of various applications for the Navy. It is the result of the discussion held by Industries Minister P Rajeeve with the top officials of the Navy, said a statement from his office.

As per the order, the KMML has to supply 650 tonnes of sponges of different grades over a period of five years. A working group was formed after the minister’s meeting.

Top-ranking officers of the Navy had also visited the KMML last month in this regard.

