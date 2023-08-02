Survey on creches set up at work places

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health, Women and Child Development Department Minister Veena George said steps would be taken to ensure breast-feeding centres and creches in all workplaces that employ more than 50 people. Women and Child Development Department will conduct a survey to find out the number of workplaces having such facilities. The minister was speaking while inaugurating the upgraded model creche at the Secretariat Women's Welfare Society & Recreation Club and the creche set up at Poojappura Women and Child Development Directorate Complex, in connection with World Breastfeeding Week, on Tuesday. "To attract and retain more women in the workforce, it is essential to create women-friendly and safe workplaces. A large majority of women employed in the private sector have to give up work after giving birth to take care of their children. This can become a barrier to economic self-sufficiency," said Veena. According to the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, creche facilities must be introduced in establishments employing more than 50 employees.