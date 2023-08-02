Youth fest to promote AIDS awareness among school, college students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Aids Control Society, with the support of the State Education Department, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, National Service Scheme, and Red Ribbon Clubs, has organised a state-level youth festival for school and college students as part of the drive to promote awareness on HIV/AIDS control measures among the youth. The programme that is already underway will conclude on August 12.

Marathon races, reel productions, quizzes, and drama contests are events in which students can participate at the district, state, and national levels. The 5-km Red Marathon race will be held at the college district, state, and national levels. The 10 highest scorers at the district level will be selected for the state level, and the top five from the state level will represent Kerala at the national level.

The drama contest is open to first and second-year students from those colleges and institutions where the Red Ribbon Clubs function and contests will be held at the district, state, zonal, and national levels.

Rock the Ribbon, the contest for the production of reels (short videos), is being organised to strengthen the campaign against AIDS through online and social media platforms. Contests will be held at the college or university, district, state, zonal, and national levels.

The district-level contests are underway, and the state-level competitions, except the Marathon, will be held in the first week of August in Thiruvananthapuram. The AIDS Control Society has announced good cash awards for the winners.

