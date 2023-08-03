Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Brigadier Salil takes charge as Pangode station commander

He is a graduate of the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington and has also completed the Higher Defense Management Course from the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

 Brigadier M P Salil. (Photo | Express)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Brigadier M P Salil has assumed charge as the new Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram. A native of Neyyattinkara, he currently resides at Pettah in the capital city. Salil, aged 48, is an alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM), belonging to the 1992 batch.

Before his current posting, Salil served as the deputy commander in North Kashmir and was recently promoted to the rank of Brigadier, which has now allowed him to serve in his hometown. Salil belonged to the 90th course from the National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla, and also the 100th course from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He was commissioned into the 10th Assam Infantry Unit in 1997. One of his school classmates recalled that even to this day, his love for the regiment can be seen in his car, which bears an Assam registration. “Salil represented SSKZM in the school cricket team and had also actively participated in debates. He stayed at the V K Krishna Menon House at SSKZM and was a proud recipient of the green card which was given for meritorious students”, said a classmate of Brigadier Salil.

His dedication and service to the nation have been recognised on multiple occasions. In 2016, on Independence Day, he received commendation cards from the Chief of Army Staff and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief. He also served in the UN mission to Congo during his deputation.

Brigadier Salil will be stationed at Pangode Military Camp for the next one and a half to two years. Notable Malayalis who previously held the position of Brigadier at Pangode Military Station include Lt Gen. Cherish Mathson (Retd) (2008-09), Brigadier Pradeep Narayanan (Retd) (2011-12), and Major General C G Arun (2017-18). Brigadier Salil’s family includes his wife, Sunitha Ambika, and daughter, Anagha S Nair.

