Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Excise drive against drugs ahead of Onam

The senior excise officials will also liaison with their counterparts from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to coordinate combing operations along the inter-state borders. 

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department will kick-start their Onam special drive against drugs and illicit liquor from Sunday. The month-long exercise is meant to keep a check on the flow of drugs and illicit liquor during the festival occasion. 

The excise sources said the department has planned an intensive drive to curb the flow of intoxicants from across the border. To meet the objective, the department will enhance its manpower in all the inter-state check posts. Also, the private vehicles conducting inter-state operations will be subjected to intense scrutiny. 

“We will especially focus on districts sharing borders with other states. Thiruvananthapuram border points will be watched and we have mobilised men from other districts for the purpose,” said an excise officer. 
The excise will also keep a tab on habitual offenders previously involved in the smuggling of drugs and liquor. The list of such habitual offenders has been updated and provided to the excise officials. 

The senior excise officials will also liaison with their counterparts from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to coordinate combing operations along the inter-state borders. 

Apart from the regular land-based operations, the excise has also decided to carry out sea-based operations to deal with the smuggling of contraband in fishing boats. The help of the marine enforcement wing and the coastal police will be taken to monitor the fishing vessels. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DrugsExcise
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp