IT workers’ forum conducts AI workshop

The workshop saw the enthusiastic participation of 131 IT professionals from 70 companies in Technopark.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Freedom Fest 2023, the technical forum of IT professionals, Prathidhwani, organised an Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop at Technopark on Saturday. 

Aimed at introducing participants to various techniques in the field of AI, including Generative AI, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning, the workshop was held under the guidance of Usha Rengaraju, chief of research at Exa Protocol. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education CEO Anvar Sadath inaugurated the event. 

The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance the technical capabilities of IT professionals in the AI domain and encourage them to embark on more innovative projects. 

The event was organised as part of the 110th edition of the technical training series at Technopark, providing valuable insights into the possibilities and benefits of AI, and empowering participants to work more effectively in this field. Xilligence Technologies sponsored the training programme.  

The workshop saw the enthusiastic participation of 131 IT professionals from 70 companies in Technopark. The Freedom Fest 2023 is a festival of knowledge, technology and innovation. Scheduled to take place in the state capital in August, the event is driven by the initiative of the state government.

