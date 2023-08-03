Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Six new members of city corporation standing committees elected

The ruling LDF had gone through a major reshuffle two weeks ago, asking all of its standing committee chairpersons to resign.

Published: 03rd August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six new members of various standing committees of the city corporation were elected unanimously by the council on Wednesday. Clinus Rosario has been elected as the welfare standing committee member, Stanely D’Cruz has been elected as the health standing committee member, G Madhavadas has been elected as the works standing committee member, L S Saju as the town planning standing committee member, B Rajendran as the tax appeal standing committee member, and R Unnikrishnan as the education-sports standing committee member.

The standing committee chairpersons were elected last week. The ruling LDF had gone through a major reshuffle two weeks ago, asking all of its standing committee chairpersons to resign. Among those who have been asked to put in their resignations are health standing committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan, welfare standing committee chairperson S Salim, town planning standing committee chairperson Jisha John, development standing committee chairperson L S Athira and education and sports standing committee chairperson K S Reena.

Medayil Vikraman works standing committee chairperson, who took over in January this year after the resignation of D R Anil following a row over alleged backdoor appointments, was not asked to step down. The explanation given for this collective action is that the resignation is submitted after the completion of two-and-a-half years of the term, as agreed by the front.

LDF Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
