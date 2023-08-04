Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Registration open for solar panel subsidies in Thiruvananthapuram

To promote solar rooftops, the government has also made available loan facilities and housing loan top-up services at low interest rates through various banks. 

04th August 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to promote solar energy and transform Thiruvananthapuram into a solar city, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has launched a website - www.buymysun.com, to provide information on the programme and for registration to avail a subsidy for installing rooftop solar panels. 

Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 24 cities chosen by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for the solar city programme. As part of the scheme, the government is offering a 20-40 per cent subsidy. Minister for Electricity K Krishnankutty inaugurated the website and launched the online registration for subsidies. In the first phase, ANERT is planning to install rooftop solar panels in 35,000 households covering all the wards under the city corporation and generate 100 MW of electricity. 

The installation of rooftop solar power plants is expected to reduce electricity bills significantly. By 2040, the government is aiming to roll out the project across the state. Solar-powered street lights, energy from waste to energy plants and transportation using green energy are some of the initiatives that are part of the solar city programme.

