International documentary, short film fest to screen 54 films today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 53 films under various categories were screened on Saturday, the second day of Kerala’s 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK). Documentaries of lifetime achievement award winner Deepa Dhanraj and filmmaker in focus R V Ramani were the day’s highlights.

The fest screened its first animation film, Aana Premei, which gives an insight into how elephants are being exploited and kept captive in the name of love, religion, and culture. Director Shamil Raj said he chose animation for the film because the story is told from the point of view of an elephant in Kerala, where festivals and love for elephants are part of the culture.

The ‘Meet the Directors Forum’ at the venue witnessed a slew of discussions on cinema.

Director Medini Kelamane said the women around her inspired the Kannada film Mukta. Nitish P, director of the film Purushamatvam, said his film aims to give a message against the increasing anti-women attitude in society. He also said that he chose the title Purushamatvam for the film as it is possible to express disagreement only by agreeing.

Rajesh Karthi, Fabin P Thomas, Harikrishnan E, and Dennis A Francis, directors of nine films selected in various categories, also participated in the event. Rajesh James, HOD of English, Thevara SH College, and documentary director, moderated the discussion.

Day three of the festival on Sunday will witness the screening of 54 films, including 13 competition films. Six films, which were completed under the guidance of German director Wim Venters, will hit the screen in the category Wim Venters- A Sense of Place. Shonak Sen’s All That Breathes will be screened in the jury films category, Cal Fateme in the international category, and Between Revolutions in the festival winners category, which includes films that have won awards at various international festivals.

Deepa Dhanraj’s film What Happened to This City, which explores the political conspiracies leading to the communal riots of 1984 will be screened. In addition to this, three cartoon films in the Lines and Strokes category will also be screened.

The exhibition will feature films of artists Namboothiri and K P Shashi in the homage section. Two films will be screened in the soundscapes category, which honours music and musicians, and nine films will be screened in the short fiction category. Four films will be screened in the competition’s short documentary and long documentary categories.

