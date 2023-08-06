Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State lacks proper financial management: Ramesh Chennithala

Chennithala was speaking after releasing the book ‘Kerala’s Economic Development: Covid Pandemic, Economic Crisis and Public Policy’ by economist B A Prakash at YMCA Hall on Saturday.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and economist B A Prakash. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government’s lack of a proper financial management system has put the state in dire straits. He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Kerala’s Economic Development: Covid Pandemic, Economic Crisis and Public Policy’ by economist B A Prakash at YMCA Hall here on Saturday.

The Congress leader said the bill towards the MLA fund is not being passed properly. While recalling the LDF government’s gesture in denying Onam advance and five dearness allowances to the employees and inflation scaling to new heights, Chennithala said the state cannot go ahead like this.  

“Tax collection is not being effectively done in the state. This is due to the lapse of the taxes department. Though there is no income generation from tax, still the state’s expenses, especially the unnecessary expenditure, are on the rise. Our state lacks prudent economic management,” said Chennithala.

Prakash who was the chairman of Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee for three years said his latest book speaks about the impact of the pandemic on the regional economy of the state. The book launch marked the 50th anniversary of the publications of Prof Prakash. An exhibition of Prakash’s books written and edited over the past five decades was also held. The day also marked Prakash’s 75th birthday.

