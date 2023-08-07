Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala's drug control department initiates action against Divya Pharmacy

The drug inspectors in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kollam have started legal action against the company’s controversial drug promotions, according to an RTI.

Published: 07th August 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state drug control department has initiated steps to prosecute Divya Pharmacy of Patanjali Ayurved for violating the country’s drug laws. The action is based on the complaint filed a year ago by Dr Babu K V, a health activist from Kannur.

The drug inspectors in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kollam have started legal action against the company’s controversial drug promotions, according to an RTI. The pharmacy promoted drugs for heart ailment, blood pressure, liver diseases, etc., which is a violation under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954 (DMR). 

Under the law (section 3), scheduled drugs for 54 diseases, such as diabetes, fever, cancer, heart disease, etc., should not be advertised. The violation of section 3 of the DMR Act requires police to file an FIR. The violator attracts imprisonment, which may extend to one year, with a fine or both. As per the law, a repeat offence shall be punished with imprisonment for a term extending to five years and a fine extending to Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier, Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal informed Rajya Sabha that the ministry found 53 instances of misleading advertisements of products by the company on March 28.  The ministry had forwarded advertisements of Divya Madhugrit, Divya Lipidom, Divya Eyegrit Gold and Divya BPgrit to Ayurveda & Unani Services, State of Uttarakhand, to examine the matter for withdrawal of advertisements in 2022. However, there has been no action from the Uttarakhand State licensing authority.

