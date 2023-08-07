Pinarayi to inaugurate SPC project at Government Women’s College on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 14th-anniversary celebration of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, on Tuesday.

The event, slated to be held at 4 PM, will be presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, General Education Director S Shanavas and other senior officials will attend.

The CM will announce the theme of the SPC project for 2023-24 and will also distribute laurels to the winners of the state-level quiz competition conducted in connection with the event. The event will be inaugurated by the State Police Chief, with senior police officers in attendance.

