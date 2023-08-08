Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chakkai, Travancore’s watery portal

The state had a long waterway, which extended all the way up to Shoranur in Palakkad district. Most of the trade in Travancore happened through this canal, and Chakkai was the arrival point.

Published: 08th August 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chakkai
By Aarcha Lekshmi M R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Chakkai, once the heart of the erstwhile Travancore princely state, derives its name from the Urdu word ‘chowka’, which means toll booth. Over time, this word became Chakkai as people mispronounced it.

“Back in those days, the state had a long waterway, which extended all the way up to Shoranur in Palakkad district. Most of the trade, commerce, and freight traffic in Travancore happened through this canal, and Chakkai was the arrival point. Then the aqueduct was extended to Vallakkadavu,” says M G Sasibhooshan, a noted historian. Up until this extension, Tamil Brahmins who attended the popular 56-day-long Murajapam, a ritual that is held once in six years at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, preferred using the waterway, which could be accessed till Chakkai.

According to Sasibhooshan, Travancore had a canal way from Kadinamkulam. Then, during the time of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, a plan was made to develop an artificial waterway from Kadinamkulam to Veli Lake.

“The plan was executed during the period of Maharani Uthrittathi Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi, and the waterway was made between the current NH47 and the Arabian Sea,” he adds. With the intermediate development of waterways, Chakkai lost its prominence as an arrival point.

Records also say that the Madras-Quilon rail line which was once extended to the capital of the princely state of Travancore, Thiruvananthapuram, had Chakkai as the last station. “The railway station was then shifted to Thampanoor between 1924 and 1931, at the time of regent Rani Sethu Lakshmi Bhai. Then came the Pettah railway station and thus Chakkai lost its importance,” says Sasibhooshan. Now the place is known for the airport, Mall of Travancore, and the Industrial Training Institute, he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp