Consumer court dismisses youth’s petition against lab for syphilis result

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed, with cost, a young man’s petition against a diagnostic laboratory that allegedly provided an inaccurate test result for syphilis. The petitioner, a resident of Kollam, had sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the Thiruvananthapuram-based laboratory. The petitioner claimed that the incorrect result not only ruined his chances of an overseas job but also strained his family relationships.

According to the petitioner, he had received a job offer as a heavy driver in Kuwait and was required to undergo a medical test, including the Treponema Pallidum Hemagglutination test for syphilis, on March 15, 2014.

The laboratory’s report indicated a positive result for syphilis, which led to his wife leaving him, taking their two children along. Upon advice from friends, the petitioner underwent the same test at the Department of Microbiology under the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2, 2014. This time, the result came back negative. The petitioner then sought compensation from the initial laboratory for the distress and financial loss resulting from the job opportunity that he lost.

The commission, however, raised suspicions about the petitioner’s claim due to his delayed decision to undergo the second test six months later.

The commission’s statement noted, “Had the petitioner been confident that he did not have an STD infection, one would have expected him to approach an alternate laboratory promptly to retest and clear his doubts about the initial result. But, the petitioner failed to provide a satisfactory explanation in this regard.”

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed, with cost, a young man’s petition against a diagnostic laboratory that allegedly provided an inaccurate test result for syphilis. The petitioner, a resident of Kollam, had sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the Thiruvananthapuram-based laboratory. The petitioner claimed that the incorrect result not only ruined his chances of an overseas job but also strained his family relationships. According to the petitioner, he had received a job offer as a heavy driver in Kuwait and was required to undergo a medical test, including the Treponema Pallidum Hemagglutination test for syphilis, on March 15, 2014. The laboratory’s report indicated a positive result for syphilis, which led to his wife leaving him, taking their two children along. Upon advice from friends, the petitioner underwent the same test at the Department of Microbiology under the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2, 2014. This time, the result came back negative. The petitioner then sought compensation from the initial laboratory for the distress and financial loss resulting from the job opportunity that he lost. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The commission, however, raised suspicions about the petitioner’s claim due to his delayed decision to undergo the second test six months later. The commission’s statement noted, “Had the petitioner been confident that he did not have an STD infection, one would have expected him to approach an alternate laboratory promptly to retest and clear his doubts about the initial result. But, the petitioner failed to provide a satisfactory explanation in this regard.”