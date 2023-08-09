Centralised abattoir likely to be commissioned in Thiruvananthapuram by September

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-of-the-art centralised abattoir currently under construction in Kunnukuzhy is set to become operational next month. A technical committee convened by the Suchitwa Mission recently convened to review the effluent treatment plant’s design for the abattoir, and it is expected that technical approval will be granted later this month.

Subsequently, final authorisation from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board is required once the treatment plant work is completed. Upon obtaining this approval, the abattoir is anticipated to commence operations in September.

The city corporation has reported that the project is approaching its final stages. “The abattoir’s construction is nearly finished, pending only the approvals from the Suchitwa Mission and Pollution Control Board. A meeting was held to expedite these processes, aiming for a September inauguration. Once approvals are secured, the remaining landscaping work will be completed, preparing us for the official opening,” said Binu Francis, Corporation Secretary.

Earlier in the project’s timeline, the Suchitwa Mission identified some design flaws in the initial plant proposal, prompting the need for revisions. Originally slated to open in April 2022, the Rs 10 crore project experienced delays due to sluggish construction progress. Attempts were subsequently made by the city corporation to launch the abattoir in both May and June.

Plumbing and transformer installation have been successfully finalised. The abattoir’s current capacity allows for the simultaneous slaughter of 120 animals without causing pollution concerns.

Earlier. the pollution control board sealed the city corporation’s sole authorised slaughterhouse in 2012 due to inadequate waste disposal measures. Subsequent attempts by the civic body to reopen the abattoir were unsuccessful, leading to a rise in illicit outlets within the city.

The new modern abattoir’s establishment is expected to facilitate the closure of these unlawful slaughterhouses. Additionally, a central abattoir’s benefits include minimising the risk of bird strikes during aircraft landings at the airport, as the bird population density is elevated in proximity to the previous slaughterhouse location in Poonthura and its surroundings.

Rs 10-cr project

Pollution Control Board sealed the corporation’s only slaughterhouse in 2012

A modern abattoir is being constructed at the same location in Kunnukuzhy

The project is financed with D10 crore from KIIFB

Operations of the new abattoir are anticipated to commence in September

