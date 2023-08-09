Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Certain forces are trying to create strife among people, says Pinarayi

The CM underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a society in Kerala that cultivates scientific thinking, civic awareness, and upholds democratic values and secularism.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cutting a cake during the 14th anniversary of the Student Police Cadet project at Govt Women’s College on Tuesday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cutting a cake during the 14th anniversary of the Student Police Cadet project at Govt Women’s College on Tuesday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Certain forces are attempting to regress the country and stir discord among the people,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Addressing the valedictory function of the 14th anniversary celebrations of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, the CM underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a society in Kerala that cultivates scientific thinking, civic awareness, and upholds democratic values and secularism.

“The new generation has a big role to play and the SPC needs to become a part of that,” the CM said. He assured comprehensive support from the government in nurturing a culture of scientific and creative thought processes within the state. Furthermore, Vijayan unveiled this year’s theme for the SPC projects: ‘Challenge the Challenges.’ This theme will serve as the foundation for all SPC initiatives throughout the year, aiming to equip children with the tools to address issues such as cybercrimes specific to children, mobile addiction, and drug addiction.

The theme aligns with life skills endorsed by the United Nations, as Vijayan noted, and he emphasized that activities centred around this theme will be pivotal for the progressive advancement of society.
The event was also attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Law and Order ADGP M  R Ajith Kumar, South Zone IG G Sparjan Kumar, and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Student Police Cadet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp