Certain forces are trying to create strife among people, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Certain forces are attempting to regress the country and stir discord among the people,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Addressing the valedictory function of the 14th anniversary celebrations of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, the CM underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a society in Kerala that cultivates scientific thinking, civic awareness, and upholds democratic values and secularism.

“The new generation has a big role to play and the SPC needs to become a part of that,” the CM said. He assured comprehensive support from the government in nurturing a culture of scientific and creative thought processes within the state. Furthermore, Vijayan unveiled this year’s theme for the SPC projects: ‘Challenge the Challenges.’ This theme will serve as the foundation for all SPC initiatives throughout the year, aiming to equip children with the tools to address issues such as cybercrimes specific to children, mobile addiction, and drug addiction.

The theme aligns with life skills endorsed by the United Nations, as Vijayan noted, and he emphasized that activities centred around this theme will be pivotal for the progressive advancement of society.

The event was also attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, South Zone IG G Sparjan Kumar, and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Certain forces are attempting to regress the country and stir discord among the people,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Addressing the valedictory function of the 14th anniversary celebrations of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, the CM underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a society in Kerala that cultivates scientific thinking, civic awareness, and upholds democratic values and secularism. “The new generation has a big role to play and the SPC needs to become a part of that,” the CM said. He assured comprehensive support from the government in nurturing a culture of scientific and creative thought processes within the state. Furthermore, Vijayan unveiled this year’s theme for the SPC projects: ‘Challenge the Challenges.’ This theme will serve as the foundation for all SPC initiatives throughout the year, aiming to equip children with the tools to address issues such as cybercrimes specific to children, mobile addiction, and drug addiction. The theme aligns with life skills endorsed by the United Nations, as Vijayan noted, and he emphasized that activities centred around this theme will be pivotal for the progressive advancement of society. The event was also attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, South Zone IG G Sparjan Kumar, and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });