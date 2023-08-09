Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kalabhavan Mani road to be opened on August 20: P A Mohamed Riyas

The construction of Kalabhavan Mani road was undertaken by the Kerala Road Fund Board under the public works department. However, the firm was negligent in its work.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The Kalabhavan Mani road at Vazhuthacaud will be opened to the public on August 20 as an Onam gift, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking to media after assessing the construction work on the road on Tuesday.

“People of Thiruvananthapuram city had been suffering due to the delay in the completion of revamping works of some roads, including the Kalabhavan Mani road. The government had been continuously working to address the issues as well. The works have been included in the Smart City project under the charge of various departments,” Riyas said.

The construction of Kalabhavan Mani road was undertaken by the Kerala Road Fund Board under the public works department. However, the firm was negligent in its work. The entire road was demolished for the construction of a duct, and it was not completed on time. According to the minister, he talked to the contractor several times and tried to resolve the issues, but in vain. 

“The work will now be completed as the government has taken a strict stance on the matter. The former contractors were removed from work, and their deposits were withheld. The work was then divided into several tenders. Though there were many obstacles, the work has picked up pace now,” he said.

Currently, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has been given the contract for the work. In April this year, a ministerial assessment was conducted which gave an ultimatum to the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) to complete the work before May 31. However, it did not happen. 

