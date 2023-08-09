Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, build your dream home in 3D perfection

This pioneering approach employs a 3D printer to meticulously construct three-dimensional concrete structures layer by layer.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:59 AM

Building construction being carried out using 3D technology by Nirmithi Kendra in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Embark on the journey of 3D printing to craft your envisioned abode with ingenuity and precision. Collaborating with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (KESNIK) presents an innovative automated manufacturing approach for construction.

This pioneering approach employs a 3D printer to meticulously construct three-dimensional concrete structures layer by layer. The process employs a specially formulated concrete endorsed by IIT-Madras. The printer, guided by a three-dimensional design file, creates real-life structures, excluding the roof.

Tvasta, a start-up founded by three IIT-Madras alumni, has developed this technology, which holds the endorsement of IIT-Madras, alleviating any concerns about structural integrity and durability. The inaugural 3D printed building in the state will grace the KESNIK campus in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Recently, K. Rajan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, inaugurated the project, citing the promising potential of this eco-friendly technology in Kerala. Minister Rajan expressed, “This forward-looking technology promises time savings and cost reduction.

KESNIK will work to propagate it throughout the state. Those interested in adopting this innovation can get in touch with us,” affirmed Dr. Febi Varghese, Director of KESNIK. Notably, NIMS Medicity, a prominent hospital, has partnered with KESNIK to construct a new building using this groundbreaking technology.

KESNIK predicts that this novel technique will become a fitting choice for both affordable housing and large-scale constructions. Jayan Raveendran, Chief Technical Officer of KESNIK, indicated that current construction costs hover around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 per square foot. 

With increasing construction area, these expenses are anticipated to decrease. The 3D printer is ideally suited for expansive projects, including villas, where significant labour charges can be curtailed.
“A 1,500 sq ft building can materialise within about one-and-a-half months. The machine excels in achieving the utmost precision even in intricate designs featuring reliefs and other artistic elements,” Raveendran added. 

Features

  • Printer to build 3D concrete structures in a layer-by-layer manner
  • Complicated designs with reliefs and other art works can be executed in perfection
  • Save time and money
  • Environment-friendly technology
  • Tech endorsed by IIT-M
