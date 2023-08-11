Thiruvananthapuram to host startup conclave ‘Huddle Global’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of ‘Huddle Global’ startup conclave, to be organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) from November 16 to 18 in the state capital, will see the convergence of global stakeholders, opening up vast partnership opportunities for the state’s robust startup ecosystem. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day conclave at Somatheeram beach, Chowara, near Kovalam.

The focal sectors of the ensuing edition of the conclave are augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The event will have more than 10,000 participants seeking business, investment and partnership opportunities.

Emphasising the significance of ‘Huddle Global’ in the growth of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the event has helped connect startups with investors, mentors, and industry leaders besides setting a platform for startups to showcase their products.

“Huddle Global has been envisaged as a platform for startups to showcase their products and interact with technology and industry leaders from around the world on ways to move ahead in the ever-growing tech world,” Anoop said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of ‘Huddle Global’ startup conclave, to be organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) from November 16 to 18 in the state capital, will see the convergence of global stakeholders, opening up vast partnership opportunities for the state’s robust startup ecosystem. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day conclave at Somatheeram beach, Chowara, near Kovalam. The focal sectors of the ensuing edition of the conclave are augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The event will have more than 10,000 participants seeking business, investment and partnership opportunities. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Emphasising the significance of ‘Huddle Global’ in the growth of Kerala’s startup ecosystem, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the event has helped connect startups with investors, mentors, and industry leaders besides setting a platform for startups to showcase their products. “Huddle Global has been envisaged as a platform for startups to showcase their products and interact with technology and industry leaders from around the world on ways to move ahead in the ever-growing tech world,” Anoop said.