Bloom boom

TNIE lensman B P Deepu travels to the flourishing flower farms of Kattakkada  

Published: 12th August 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Scenes from Marigold farms in Kattakkada, where farmers hope for a bumper Onam season

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marigolds are blooming in the capital. Desolate land pieces in six panchayats under the Kattakkada constituency are now filled with tourists and bloggers alike, all here to get a glimpse of swatches of fragrant fields, glowing with shades of orange and.  

These flower farms — totalling 50 acres — are scattered across the constituency. Launched as a pilot initiative, the project titled ‘Our Onam, Our Flowers’ on 10 acres had minted huge success last Onam.
“We took up many initiatives as part of the Jala Samridhi project to boost groundwater. One was flower farming. Many departments are involved in the initiative,” says MLA I B Satheesh. Kurandivila and Mukkampalamoodu are some places where the density of flower farming is higher.

The panchayats leased out private barren lands for the flower farms. “The workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) helped prepare the land. Some plots were taken over by vegetation, and it was tedious to prime them for farming. Kudumbashree workers were involved in the cultivation. We formed small groups and sourced funds from banks,” says Pallichal panchayat president Mallika T.  

The authorities are taking a futures trade approach to sell harvested flowers. “Often such an initiative fails due to lack of buyers. Around 3,000kg of flowers are being grown per acre, and they are being sold now at Rs 45 per kg. The price will go up to Rs 200 per kg in the coming days,” says Satheesh.This year, farming activities were launched on June 8. And harvesting began on August 6. “Harvesting will go on for another two or three weeks. After that, we will plant vegetables on this land,” Mallika adds.


 

