Kerala govt initiates first phase of IT corridor development in capital

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the IT infrastructure in the capital, the state government is accelerating the implementation of the first phase of the proposed IT corridor project. The inaugural phase will extend from Technopark Phase-III to Kollam, running alongside the under-construction NH 66 in the district. Approximately 200 acres of land across six identified parcels has been earmarked for this phase, with the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) designated as the special purpose vehicle(SPV) overseeing the project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the IT portfolio, recently apprised the assembly that the government has identified the land for the initial phase of the IT corridor project. Under the guidance of KSITIL, preparatory actions are underway. Furthermore, the Managing Director of KSITIL has been appointed as the requisitioning authority to procure the necessary land for establishing these parks.

Santosh Babu, the Managing Director of KSITIL, indicated that a proposal encompassing four IT corridors has been submitted to the state government. “We have submitted a proposal for the establishment of four IT corridors within the state. We have identified approximately 5,000 acres of land owned privately for these purposes. The initial phase aims to acquire 200 acres extending from Pallipuram to the outskirts of Kollam city. Currently, preliminary procedures are in progress, awaiting the government’s directive. As soon as the state government issues the necessary order, we will initiate the subsequent steps, including the process of land acquisition,” Santosh said.

The new IT corridor expansion, connecting Technopark Phase III to Kollam, was introduced as part of the state budget in 2022 by Finance Minister K N Balagopal. The budget has also outlined plans for a 500,000 sq ft IT facility in Kollam as part of the corridor extension.

Subsequent IT corridors are planned from Ernakulam to Koratty, Ernakulam to Cherthala, and Kozhikode to Kannur. The government intends to procure 14 to 25 acres of private land for establishing satellite IT parks within these corridors. However, criticisms have emerged from various quarters, questioning the government’s decision to acquire more land for IT companies when available spaces at Technopark Phase III and Phase IV remain underutilised.

“Regrettably, the state government is pursuing additional spaces to accommodate IT companies while numerous existing spaces and plots of land remain unused. To illustrate, no progress has been made in utilising the land behind the Ganga and Yamuna buildings in Technopark Phase-III. Likewise, significant portions of land lie vacant in Technopark Phase-IV at Pallipuram. Given the ongoing prevalence of remote work in the IT sector, the state government’s decision to acquire more land for IT companies appears impractical,” a senior IT management professional told TNIE.

