Delay in getting treatment at Thiruvananthapuram's Medical College Hospital: Probe ordered

Nandana was bitten by the pet dog of a neighbour’s house around 7am.

Published: 13th August 2023 08:57 AM

Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The father of a 17-year-old girl who was bitten by a dog on Saturday alleged that there was a delay in getting treatment for his daughter at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital superintendent has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The girl, Nandana of Powdikonam, was brought to the emergency care of the hospital at 7.30 am after being bitten by a dog. The girl’s father Shibu said the security staff at the emergency department insisted that the girl be consulted by a doctor first after taking an OP ticket. The emergency department was not ready to clean the wound or even provide first aid. Nandana was administered an anti-rabies vaccine only after being consulted by a doctor at 9.15 am. 

Nandana was bitten by the pet dog of a neighbour’s house around 7 am. In the aftermath of recent incidents, those who came to the hospital with dog bites are usually treated in the emergency department. However, the girl was sent home after treatment as there were no serious health problems.

