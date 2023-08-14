Open access data policy can resolve inequality and injustice in digital world: Expert

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adopting measures such as a public approach to digital technology and an open access data policy could resolve the inequality and social injustice existing in the digital world, said Roland Kulke, the representative of transform! europe in Brussels has said.

Transform! europe is a network of 39 European organisations from 23 countries, active in the field of political education and critical scientific analysis. Kulke was speaking on ‘Equity and social justice in a digital world’ on the second day of Freedom Fest on Sunday. “What you will hear from me is the condensed version of how the European Union understands the current challenges digital capitalism is posing to progressive and left forces,” elaborated Kulke.

“Collaborative technical competence and public planning are also required to ensure social justice in the e-world. Strong co-determination within the enterprises is also needed that can be achieved with trade unions understanding the algorithm,” he said.

Kulke’s talk was succeeded by a session on ‘The dawn of the second machine age’ by Y Kiran Chandra, general secretary of FSMI. He said the technology of generative AI, which needs a high GPU, has been monopolised by certain companies. Hence, it is the government’s responsibility to spend on GPU clusters and build alternative algorithms for people to innovate,” he emphasised.

