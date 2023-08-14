Property dispute: Congress leader hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A local Congress leader from Thempamuttam was hacked to death allegedly by his relatives over a property dispute at Nellimoodu near Kanjiramkulam on Saturday midnight.

The deceased is Sam J Valsalam, 42. He was an office-bearer of the Karshaka Congress, Kattakada assembly constituency. The Kanjiramkulam police said Sam had a rivalry with his two cousins and their husbands regarding ancestral properties.

On Saturday midnight they summoned him to Nellimoodu saying that they wanted to settle the dispute over drawing water from a well in one of the properties. Sam was allegedly attacked by one of the cousins first. Their husbands, who are pastors, attacked Sam on his head using sharp-edged weapons.

He was shifted to the Medical College Hospital. However, his condition worsened and he succumbed to injuries by Sunday. Police said they have taken three people into custody in connection with the murder.

