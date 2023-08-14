Shortage of soil and stones fails to hamper road work in Thiruvananthapuram

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the shortage of soil and rocks, the six-laning of the NH 66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Kadampattukonam near the Kollam border is moving at a fast pace. Ten per cent of the work has already been completed.

The work on underpasses and drains has also started at various places. The expected completion date of the 29-kilometre stretch, including the Attingal bypass, is January 2025. However, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) hopes to finish the work by next year.

As per a source with the NHAI, there will be four flyovers, 36 culverts, six minor bridges, three vehicle overpasses, five vehicle underpasses, six light-vehicle underpasses, four small-vehicle underpasses, three cattle underpasses, a 29-km-long service road, 20 bus bays, and 5-foot overbridges on the 11.15km long Attingal bypass. RDS Projects Limited was awarded the contract for `990 crore. The stretch is slated to be widened to 45m to facilitate six-lane traffic.

“Works on the underpass have started at Korani and Chempakamangalam. However, our focus right now is on the Attingal bypass. The construction of the underpass at MLA Palam in the bypass is nearing completion and the work on the bridge is also underway. The lack of rain helped gain momentum for the work. Though there is a shortage of sand and rock needed, the state government has assured us to mobilise the materials as soon as possible,” said a senior official with the NHAI.

Once the road is widened, the travel time from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram, which is normally 90-105 minutes during peak hours, will be reduced by 20-30 minutes. The Kazhakkoottam-Parippally road project has been conceived so that the NH deviates from the Mamom junction to a bypass road. From there, long-distance travellers need not touch Attingal town, a major traffic bottleneck. They will rejoin the main road at Ayamkonam, near Kallambalam.

Temple authorities demand space for circumambulation

Meanwhile, the authorities of the Thiruvarattukavu Devi temple in Kizhakkupuram are expected to ask the NHAI for more area to make way for circumambulation. According to R Nandakumar, president of the Attingal History Lovers Association, the devotees visiting the temple have demanded more space for circumambulating the shrine. Hence, the temple authorities are likely to approach the NHAI, seeking intervention on the request.

Earlier, the temple authorities filed a contempt case against the NHAI, alleging that the agency violated the High Court order by encroaching on temple land without consent. However, the NHAI filed an affidavit in court stating that it would build two underpasses in the region.

This would eliminate the need to acquire the temple land. In the counter affidavit, the NHAI said the competent committee that it constituted recommended dropping the plan to build a service road for a length of 165m adjacent to the temple, and instead, building two additional underpasses to allow people to cross, safeguarding the temple, including its boundary structures.

